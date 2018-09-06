VOIVOD Launch Music Video For New Single "Always Moving"

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod will release their new studio album, The Wake, on September 21st f via Century Media Records worldwide. The band have released the album’s second single, “Always Moving”. Check out the song in a clip directed by Eric Massicotte & Pierre Duplessis below.

Michel “Away” Langevin checked in with the following comment: “After a very cool summer playing festivals in North America, we are now refreshing the set list with new material and old classics for the upcoming Euro tour. Aside from the first single 'Obsolete Beings', we added our new 7" 'Always Moving' to the show and we are pleased to present the video for it. See you soon on the road!“

The collectible 7” EP for “Always Moving” features “Order Of The Blackguards" (Live 2018) as B-Side and is limited to a total of 1,000 copies, available in the following editions:



- 7 Inch: 500x copies / CM Distro Europe

- Lilac 7 Inch: 100x copies / CM Webshop Europe (Sold out)

- Clear 7 Inch: 200x copies / CM Distro Europe (Sold out)

- Transp. red 7 Inch: 200x / Band edition on tour



Get the 7” EP from CM Distro here.

The Wake, the successor to 2013’s Target Earth album as well as the 2016 mini-album Post Society, was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album‘s artwork was once again created by Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin and can be seen below.

The album’s standard tracklisting is as follows:

"Obsolete Beings"

"The End Of Dormancy"

"Orb Confusion"

"Iconspiracy"

"Spherical Perspective"

"Event Horizon"

"Always Moving"

"Sonic Mycelium"

Next to a standard jewelcase CD edition and a digital album release, The Wake will also be available as limited 2CD Mediabook edition with a bonus disc of 11 tracks featuring the five songs off 2016’s Post Society EP as well six live tracks from 2018’s 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, alternate artwork, an expanded booklet of 32 pages and a set of three stickers.

This is the tracklisting for that edition’s bonus disc:

Post Society EP:

"Post Society"

"Forever Mountain"

"Fall"

"We Are Connected"

"Silver Machine"

Live at 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2018:

"Inner Combustion" (Live 2018)

"Order Of The Blackguards" (Live 2018)

"Psychic Vacuum" (Live 2018)

"Lost Machine" (Live 2018)

"Fall" (Live 2018)

"Voivod" (Live 2018)

The 2LP release of The Wake will come on 180gr. vinyl with an etching design on Side D, packaged in a gatefold sleeve and with a double-sided poster. Next to standard black vinyl, the album will also be available in the following limited coloured editions:

- Black 2LP: Unlimited

- Pink 2LP: 100x copies / CM Webshop Europe

- White 2LP: 200x copies / CM Webshop Europe

- Red 2LP: 300x copies / CM Distro Europe

- Silver 2LP: 200x copies / Nuclear Blast

- Golden 2LP: 200x copies / Season Of Mist

- Transp. sun yellow 2LP: 100x copies / CM Webshop USA

“Obsolete Beings“ video:

