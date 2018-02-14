VOIVOD – Metal Blade Records Reissues War And Pain On CD, Vinyl

Due to high demand, it's about time for a re-issue of Voivod's groundbreaking debut album, War And Pain. Originally released in 1984, the 2018 version will be released on digipak CD and vinyl, with a vinyl remastering from Patrick W. Engl as a "Metal Blade Originals" LP. Special treatment and 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts guaranteed.

Preorders available at IndieMerch, or EMP in the following formats:

-digipak CD

-180g black vinyl

-transparent red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

-steel-blue/grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

-opaque red/purple splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

-dead gold marbled vinyl (Napalm Records exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

-deep purple/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

Tracklisting:

CD

Vinyl

“Voivod”

“Warriors Of Ice”

“Suck Your Bone”

“Iron Gang”

“War And Pain”

“Blower”

“Live For Violence”

“Black City”

“Nuclear War”

“Condemned To The Gallows” *

*bonus tracks