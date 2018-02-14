VOIVOD – Metal Blade Records Reissues War And Pain On CD, Vinyl
February 14, 2018, 11 hours ago
Due to high demand, it's about time for a re-issue of Voivod's groundbreaking debut album, War And Pain. Originally released in 1984, the 2018 version will be released on digipak CD and vinyl, with a vinyl remastering from Patrick W. Engl as a "Metal Blade Originals" LP. Special treatment and 400g heavy cardboard spine sleeves (inside out print), 60x60cm two-sided artwork posters and 250g inserts guaranteed.
Preorders available at IndieMerch, or EMP in the following formats:
-digipak CD
-180g black vinyl
-transparent red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
-steel-blue/grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
-opaque red/purple splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
-dead gold marbled vinyl (Napalm Records exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
-deep purple/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
Tracklisting:
CD
“Voivod”
“Warriors Of Ice”
“Suck Your Bone”
“Iron Gang”
“War And Pain”
“Blower”
“Live For Violence”
“Black City”
“Nuclear War”
“Condemned To The Gallows” *
“Voivod” *
“Iron Gang” *
“Condemned To The Gallows” *
Vinyl
“Voivod”
“Warriors Of Ice”
“Suck Your Bone”
“Iron Gang”
“War And Pain”
“Blower”
“Live For Violence”
“Black City”
“Nuclear War”
“Condemned To The Gallows” *
*bonus tracks