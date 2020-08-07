VOIVOD On Upcoming Livestream – “We Will Try To Cover The Band’s Career”

Jimmy Kay and Former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin from The Metal Voice spoke to all the members of Voivod at their rehearsal space in Montreal, Quebec, as the band prepared for their livestream and Streaming For Vengeance sponsored show on August 9, 2020 4 PM.

About the livestream:

"We haven't played together in five months, this was our second rehearsal and it felt great. It was just fun to plug every instrument in and play together again. The first song we played at our first rehearsal we were all smiles and we couldn't hide it.

"So since there are no tours right now we figured a great way to connect with our fans would be to do a live Stream. The live stream will be filmed at RadicArt Recording Studio where we recorded the last album (The Wake) and the E.P. (Post Society) as well. We are using this recording facility so the sound will be perfect and Francis Perron who mixed out last album (The Wake) will be mixing us live so we were are going to offer a good quality show. We will also be reading the comments and interacting with the fans. It's a hard time for every band, no bands are touring and not a lot of income, I hope a lot of people will connect with us." - Chewy

The livestream setlist:

"We will try to cover the band’s career, although there are a few eras we will have to skip like the Eric Forest and Jason Newsted eras. But overall it's the classic stuff and the newer stuff from Post Society E.P. and The Wake. Thirteen songs all together." - Away

About writing new music:

We were confined for a while in Montreal. During our last rehearsal in March we had some templates for songs that we have been working on from a distance, with drop box folders. There are new stuff in the works but we are mainly concentrating on a full live album coming out before the end of the year (CD/ Vinyl). There is also a book about Voivod and a movie about Voivod in the works." - Away

"Come one, come all! In an event not to be missed, Voivod performs a live in-studio set for an exclusive one time streaming broadcast on Aug 9, 2020 at 4 PM, EDT (Eastern Daylight Time). This multi camera shoot and audio mix will happen in real time at the same studio Voivod recorded their Juno winning album “The Wake”.

"Why Aug 9? It’s Denis “Snake” Belanger’s birthday and he wanted to party safely with all his friends and fans from around the globe since Voivod touring the planet has been grounded by the Pandemic."

Tickets are $15 CDN plus applicable taxes based on your location. Buy a single ticket or group rates here. Find further details here.

Voivod recently released their new 3-track 12” vinyl and digital EP, The End Of Dormancy, via Century Media Records. The new EP is centered around a special “Metal Section” version of the title track “The End Of Dormancy” (off Voivod’s latest album The Wake) with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary tracks on this release are exclusive live versions of “The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)” and the group’s classic “The Unknown Knows” recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

The End Of Dormancy EP tracklisting:

Side A:

"The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)"

Side B:

"The End Of Dormancy" (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019)

"The Unknown Knows" (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019)

Voivod are:

Snake - Vocals

Chewy - Guitar

Rocky - Bass

Away - Drums

(Photo - Wayne Archibald)