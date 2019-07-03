VOIVOD Performs At Montréal International Jazz Festival With 5-Piece Horn Section; Video, Photos

Canadian metal legends, Voivod, performed at the Montreal International Jazz Festival (Festival International de Jazz de Montréal) on June 30 at Club Soda. Video and photos from the event can be found below.

Says Voivod: "Thank you Montreal! What a great evening on Sunday - the fantastic introduction from Montreal Jazz Fest founder Andre Menard, the Juno award presented on stage to The Wake producer/engineer Francis Perron, the 5-piece horn section that blew the roof off Club Soda, the festival staff and Quebec media coverage to the great venue and band crew and most of all the great city of Montreal and the fans. Voivod is back Friday September 13 at the Corona Theatre with a killer tour package. More tour announcements soon!"