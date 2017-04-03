VOIVOD Re-Issuing Rrrroooaaarrr, Killing Technology And Dimension Hatross Albums; Available On Vinyl LP For First Time In 30 Years

Legendary Canadian thrashers Voivod will re-issue their Noise Records albums Rrrroooaaarrr (1986), Killing Technology (1987), and Dimension Hatross (1988) through BMG on April 28th. All three albums have been remastered from the original tapes, with the CD versions containing additional extras including a double CD of the album, a live set and an additional DVD of live performances, rehearsals and photos all compiled from the bands own personal archives. They are finally available on vinyl once again for the first time in 30 years.

Tau Cross, the veteran punk / metal collective revolving around Amebix bassist / frontman Rob "The Baron" Miller, Voivod drummer Michel "Away" Langevin, and members of cult crust outfit Misery and War//Plague, have recently completed recording their sophomore full-length, tentatively titled A Pillar Of Fire.

Recorded across many different locations in the same manner as their eponymous debut, the drums were tracked Montreal, guitars in Minneapolis, bass in Seattle and Minneapolis), vocals on the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

Vocalist Rob "The Baron" Miller elaborated on the new material: "This approach can be challenging given the location of the band members, but it is a necessity that we have tried to turn into a strength. Video conferencing and messenger services have been helpful in guiding the process to completion.

“The album was mixed at Smiddy studios on the isle of Skye by James Adams who has also taken on duties as our keyboard player. We have had contributions from Themis for some of the ambient sounds on the album, a Hurdy Gurdy from Tanner Anderson and even bagpipes from 16-year-old Scottish virtuoso Brighde Chaimbeul, so there are some interesting textures, with an emphasis on the lyrical content. As usual, we have constructed a few intriguing landscapes for the listener to engage with."

A Pillar Of Fire unearths some of the preoccupations of both The Baron and Away: mythological motifs, ultra-terrestrial hypotheses, surreal social political landscapes and the endless search for meaning in a controlled Universe. A summer 2017 release via Relapse Records is expected. Stay tuned for more info.

