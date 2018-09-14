VOIVOD Release "Iconspiracy" Single And Music Video

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod will release their new studio album, The Wake, on September 21st via Century Media Records worldwide. Today, Voivod are releasing the album’s third single, “Iconspiracy”, in a fantastic video clip created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight 13 Media.

Denis “Snake” Bélanger checked in with the following comment about the clip: “What I really like about Voivod fans is that they are all able to make their own interpretation of the lyrics or the story of our songs. This video is such a good portrait of "Iconspiracy" and the artist pinpoints awesome visuals in regards to the meaning and representation of the story itself. Thanks to Costin, an amazing artist who did really great work for us in the past and still blows my mind every time again. Question everything! Iconspiracy!!!"

Video director Costin Chioreanu added: “ The most difficult task of an illustrator is to work for his all-time favourite bands. Then he becomes extremely exigent with what he creates and wants to get beyond any known limit. Obviously, this type of experiences are priceless by all means at the same time, because everything goes utterly intense and he feels like a starship exploring the Universe at full warp speed and experiencing several amazing unseen worlds per second. "The Wake" is the album of the year 2018 for me and the video I literally built from scratch for "Iconspiracy" follows the song lyrics and the spaces between them. At the same time, both the story and video fight to remain alive while trying to keep up with the infernal dynamics of the song, which represent another musical proof of the Voivod's genius. Other than that, this video speaks by itself, just like the music, therefore who is prepared to be awaken, will be!”

The Wake, the successor to 2013’s Target Earth album as well as the 2016 mini-album Post Society, was recorded and mixed by Francis Perron at RadicArt Recording Studio in Canada. The album‘s artwork was once again created by Voivod drummer Michel “Away” Langevin and can be seen below.

The album’s standard tracklisting is as follows:

"Obsolete Beings"

"The End Of Dormancy"

"Orb Confusion"

"Iconspiracy"

"Spherical Perspective"

"Event Horizon"

"Always Moving"

"Sonic Mycelium"

Next to a standard jewelcase CD edition and a digital album release, The Wake will also be available as limited 2CD Mediabook edition with a bonus disc of 11 tracks featuring the five songs off 2016’s Post Society EP as well six live tracks from 2018’s 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise, alternate artwork, an expanded booklet of 32 pages and a set of three stickers.

This is the tracklisting for that edition’s bonus disc:

Post Society EP:

"Post Society"

"Forever Mountain"

"Fall"

"We Are Connected"

"Silver Machine"

Live at 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise 2018:

"Inner Combustion" (Live 2018)

"Order Of The Blackguards" (Live 2018)

"Psychic Vacuum" (Live 2018)

"Lost Machine" (Live 2018)

"Fall" (Live 2018)

"Voivod" (Live 2018)

The 2LP release of The Wake will come on 180gr. vinyl with an etching design on Side D, packaged in a gatefold sleeve and with a double-sided poster. Next to standard black vinyl, the album will also be available in the following limited coloured editions:

- Black 2LP: Unlimited

- Pink 2LP: 100x copies / CM Webshop Europe

- White 2LP: 200x copies / CM Webshop Europe

- Red 2LP: 300x copies / CM Distro Europe

- Silver 2LP: 200x copies / Nuclear Blast

- Golden 2LP: 200x copies / Season Of Mist

- Transp. sun yellow 2LP: 100x copies / CM Webshop USA

