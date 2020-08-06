VOIVOD To Appear On The Metal Voice Today To Discuss Upcoming Live In-Studio Streaming Broadcast

The Metal Voice’s Jimmy Kay and former Anthrax singer Neil Turbin will talk to the members of Voivod at their rehearsal space in Montreal, Canada today (5 PM, EST) as the band prepares for their Streaming For Vengeance-sponsored live show being held on August 9.

Shows topics will include, the Hypercube Session, new studio album updates, and other projects in the works. The band will also take fan questions.

You can watch the interview live on The Metal Voice YouTube channel today at 1 PM, Pacific, 5 PM, EST. Join the Facebook event for the interview, here.

"Come one, come all! In an event not to be missed, Voivod performs a live in-studio set for an exclusive one time streaming broadcast on Aug 9, 2020 at 4 PM, EDT (Eastern Daylight Time). This multi camera shoot and audio mix will happen in real time at the same studio Voivod recorded their Juno winning album “The Wake”.

"Why Aug 9? It’s Denis “Snake” Belanger’s birthday and he wanted to party safely with all his friends and fans from around the globe since Voivod touring the planet has been grounded by the Pandemic."

Tickets are $15 CDN plus applicable taxes based on your location. Buy a single ticket or group rates here. Find further details here.

Voivod recently released their new 3-track 12” vinyl and digital EP, The End Of Dormancy, via Century Media Records. The new EP is centered around a special “Metal Section” version of the title track “The End Of Dormancy” (off Voivod’s latest album The Wake) with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary tracks on this release are exclusive live versions of “The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)” and the group’s classic “The Unknown Knows” recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

Order here.

The End Of Dormancy EP tracklisting:

Side A:

"The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)"

Side B:

"The End Of Dormancy" (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019)

"The Unknown Knows" (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019)

Voivod are:

Snake - Vocals

Chewy - Guitar

Rocky - Bass

Away - Drums

(Photo - Wayne Archibald)