VOIVOD To Perform Live In-Studio Set For One-Time Streaming Broadcast

Come one, come all! In an event not to be missed, Voivod performs a live in-studio set for an exclusive one time streaming broadcast on August 9 at 4 PM, EST. This multi-camera shoot and audio mix will happen in real time at the same studio Voivod recorded their Juno winning album, The Wake.

Why August 9? It’s Denis “Snake” Belanger’s birthday and he wanted to party safely with all his friends and fans from around the globe since Voivod touring the planet has been grounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets are $15 CDN plus applicable taxes based on your location. Buy a single ticket or group rates here here.

Voivod recently released their new 3-track 12” vinyl and digital EP, The End Of Dormancy, via Century Media Records. The new EP is centered around a special “Metal Section” version of the title track “The End Of Dormancy” (off Voivod’s latest album The Wake) with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary tracks on this release are exclusive live versions of “The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)” and the group’s classic “The Unknown Knows” recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

Order here.

The End Of Dormancy EP tracklisting:

Side A:

"The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)"

Side B:

"The End Of Dormancy" (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019)

"The Unknown Knows" (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019)

Voivod are:

Snake - Vocals

Chewy - Guitar

Rocky - Bass

Away - Drums