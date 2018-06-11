VOIVOD To Release The Wake Album In September; European Tour Announced

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod are not only celebrating their 35th band-anniversary, but have also just wrapped up work on their upcoming new studio album entitled The Wake. Expected for a late September worldwide release via Century Media Records, The Wake is the highly anticipated successor to 2013’s Target Earth album and the 2016 mini-album Post Society.

Drummer Michel “Away” Langevin checked in with the following comment: “We are thrilled to let you know that our new album, The Wake, is completed! The music is like a futuristic prog thrash metal trek with many twists and turns, and the story involves the usual Voivodian topics: disasters, chaos, conflicts, strange plots and alternate consciousness. We are excited with the result and can't wait to get the material out to you this fall!

"Also, try to catch us when we tour Europe in September and October. It will be a great opportunity for the band to test some songs from our upcoming album.”

Here is a list of the comprehensive European run, which will feature the following rotating support acts: Maggot Heart (from September 7th - 16th), Nightrage (from September 18th - 26th) and Bio-Cancer (from September 28th - October 20th).

September

7 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum *

8 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla *

9 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka *

10 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat *

11 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club *

13 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Flying Circus Pub *

14 - Belgrade, Serbia - Elektropionir *

15 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert *

16 - Vienna, Austria - Szene *

18 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv **

19 - Rome, Italy - Largo **

20 - Milan, Italy - Santeria **

21 - Winterthur, Switzerland - Gaswerk **

22 - Seyssinet Pariset, France - Ilyade **

24 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda **

25 - Madrid, Spain - Nazca **

26 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club **

28 - Marseille, France - Jas' Rod ***

29 - Paris, France - Petit Bain ***

30 - Nantes, France - Ferrailleur ***

October

2 - Southampton, UK - The Joiners ***

3 - Cardiff, UK - The Globe ***

4 - Leeds, UK - Temple Of Boom ***

5 - Glasgow, UK - Cathouse ***

6 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion ***

7 - London, UK - Underworld ***

9 - Brussels, Belgium - Magasin 4 ***

10 - Amstelveen, The Netherlands - P60 ***

11 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Dynamo ***

12 - Cologne, Germany - Luxor ***

13 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo ***

14 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset ***

15 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubb Nalen ***

17 - Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia ***

18 - Tampere, Finland - Klubi ***

20 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee ***

Support bands:

* Maggot Heart

** Nightrage

*** Bio-Cancer

Festival dates:

June

29 - Jonquière, QC - Jonquiere en Musique Festival

July

29 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal Festival

August

8 - Lévis, QC - Festivent

18 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas Festival

Voivod lineup:

Snake - Vocals

Chewy - Guitar

Rocky - Bass

Away - Drums

(Photo - Gaëlle Beri)