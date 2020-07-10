VOIVOD - "We Are Presently Putting The Final Touch On An Upcoming Live LP, Along With Writing New Material For A Studio Album"; The End Of Dormancy EP Out Now

Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators, Voivod, have released their new 3-track 12” vinyl and digital EP, The End Of Dormancy, via Century Media Records.

Drummer Michel “Away” Langevin checked in with the following comment about the release, but also gave a status update on all other current band activities and upcoming projects:

“It’s always a great day for us when something we worked on gets to be released. These are strange times but we can still move forward! We are presently putting the final touch on an upcoming live LP, along with writing new material for a studio album. We are also planning an online performance at RadicArt Studio on August 9th, 2020, for Snake’s birthday. We toured so much for ‘The Wake’, there is a lot of catching up to be done on various VOIVOD projects, including a book and a movie. In the meantime, enjoy our new “The End Of Dormancy” EP!”

The new EP is centered around a special “Metal Section” version of the title track “The End Of Dormancy” (off Voivod’s latest album The Wake) with added trumpets, saxophone and trombones. The complementary tracks on this release are exclusive live versions of “The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)” and the group’s classic “The Unknown Knows” recorded at Montreal Jazz Fest 2019.

The End Of Dormancy EP tracklisting:

Side A:

"The End Of Dormancy (Metal Section)"

Side B:

"The End Of Dormancy" (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019) [09:08]

"The Unknown Knows" (Live Montreal Jazz Fest 2019) [05:08]

Voivod are:

Snake - Vocals

Chewy - Guitar

Rocky - Bass

Away - Drums