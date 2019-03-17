VOIVOD Wins JUNO Award For Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year

March 17, 2019, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal hard rock voivod kobra and the lotus cancer bats beyond creation ken mode

VOIVOD Wins JUNO Award For Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year

Voivod's The Wake has won the 2019 Juno Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year". The band commented: "Couldn't be more pleased!"

Other nominees in the category this year were:

Beyond Creation - Algorythm (Season Of Mist) - Montreal, Quebec
Cancer Bats - The Spark That Moves (New Damage) - Toronto, Ontario
Ken Mode - Loved (New Damage) - Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kobra And The Lotus - Prevail II (Napalm Records) - Calgary, Alberta

A full list of JUNO Award nominees can be found here.

The 2019 JUNO Awards are being held in London, Ontario and will be broadcast tonight (Sunday, March 17th) on CBC..



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

Latest Reviews