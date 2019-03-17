VOIVOD Wins JUNO Award For Metal / Hard Music Album Of The Year

Voivod's The Wake has won the 2019 Juno Award for "Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year". The band commented: "Couldn't be more pleased!"

Other nominees in the category this year were:

Beyond Creation - Algorythm (Season Of Mist) - Montreal, Quebec

Cancer Bats - The Spark That Moves (New Damage) - Toronto, Ontario

Ken Mode - Loved (New Damage) - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Kobra And The Lotus - Prevail II (Napalm Records) - Calgary, Alberta



A full list of JUNO Award nominees can be found here.

The 2019 JUNO Awards are being held in London, Ontario and will be broadcast tonight (Sunday, March 17th) on CBC..