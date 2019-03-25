VOIVOD’s Michel “Away“ Langevin - "We Are Still Floating From Winning Our Very First JUNO" (Video); European Tour Dates Announced
March 25, 2019, 2 hours ago
Congratulations are due to Canadian progressive sci-fi metal innovators Voivod, for winning a JUNO Award (Canadian equivalent to the Grammy Awards) for “Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year” for their current studio effort, The Wake, released via Century Media Records worldwide last September.
After previous nominations for Nothingface in 1991 and Angel Rat in 1993, the 2019 award is a first in the 36 years of Voivod history. See footage from the Juno Gala Dinner & Awards below.
Michel “Away“ Langevin checked in with the following comment: “We are still floating from winning our very first Juno, for our new album The Wake. It is the best source of energy to get ready for the upcoming North American tour with YOB and Amenra. We are also thrilled to go back to Europe this summer! Another highlight for us this year should be our show at the Montreal Jazz Festival in June. See you soon!“
Below is a list of all upcoming Voivod shows announced so far, including a newly added run of summer dates for Europe:
March (with YOB, Amenra)
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line Music Cafe
27 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
28 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Theater
31 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
April (with YOB, Amenra)
2 - Portland, ME - Geno’s Rock Club
3 - Boston, MA - Royale NIghtclub
4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
7 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
9 - Knoxville, TN - The Concourse
10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
11 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s
12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
13 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
May
23 - Baltimore, OR - Ram’s Head Live / Maryland Deathfest
26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre / Modified Ghost Festival
June
30 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda / Montreal Jazz Festival
August
6 - Frankfurt, Germany - Zoom
7 - Josefov, Czech Republic - Brutal Assault Festival
9 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu
10 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
11 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival
13 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
14 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
16 - Pescara, Italy - Frantic Fest
17 - Aaarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg
18 - Saint-Nolff, France - Motocultor Open Air
20 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball Club
21 - Athens, Greece - Temple
(Photo - Julia Pittman / Sony Music Canada)