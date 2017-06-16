VOLBEAT Achieve Sixth #1 On Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs Chart With “Black Rose”

According to Billboard, for the sixth time in less than five years, Volbeat have a #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart.

Volbeat racks up its sixth chart-topper in its career on the chart dated June 24th, with “Black Rose” featuring Danko Jones, rising 2-1 (up 9 percent in detections at the format in the week ending June 11, according to Nielsen Music).

It’s the band’s second #1 off last year’s album, Seal the Deal & Let’s Boogie, following the ascent of lead single “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown” for nine weeks beginning with the chart dated May 21st, 2016. The record’s second single, “Seal The Deal,” reached #3 (Dec. 3, 2016).

Volbeat recently released a new animated video for "Black Rose”. The video was produced and directed by Toon53 Productions. Watch below:

Volbeat perform next on July 5th with Metallica at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Find Volbeat’s complete tour schedule here.