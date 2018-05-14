VOLBEAT Announce Free London Show At House Of Vans This Month

Grammy-nominated Danish hard rock outfit Volbeat have announced an extremely special London show, on Wednesday, May 30th at House Of Vans.

This notable event will be free to the public. Tickets can be applied for at houseofvanslondon.com from 4 PM, BST today, Monday, May 14th. Rebels & Angels fan club members will have exclusive early access to an limited number of tickets from 10 AM, BST.

Volbeat return to the UK from Saturday, May 26th for a string of headline shows as well as a main stage slot at Download Festival, closing out their UK touring for record-breaking album Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie. The band will return to the studio later this year, with a new album planned for 2019. Don't miss their signature hybrid of rock prowess, metal power, blues soul, and rockabilly swing.

UK dates:

May

26 - Belfast, Ireland - The Telegraph Building

27 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

29 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

30 - London, England - House Of Vans (free show)

June

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - O2 ABC

8 - Donington Park, England - Download Festival

Watch the animated video for the single "Black Rose":

(Photo - Nathan Gallagher)