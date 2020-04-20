VOLBEAT Announce Return Of Official Bootleg Series With Live Video For “Leviathan”

Today, multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat revive their long-running Official Bootleg series with the release of a live video for "Leviathan", the latest single off their 7th studio album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound (Republic Records).

The live video for the song, recorded last year at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, was edited and directed by Brittany Bowman and Shelby Cude with audio mixed by Jacob Hansen. Watch the “Leviathan” live video below.

Volbeat emerged from Copenhagen in 2001. Since then, they’ve tirelessly clawed their way to hard rock’s upper echelon with endless touring, including opening for Metallica, Motorhead and Slipknot, and a string of seven beloved full-length albums. Their 2010 album Beyond Hell/Above Heaven, which features hit singles “A Warrior’s Call” and “Heaven Nor Hell,” has received RIAA Gold Certification. 2013’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, which includes the Grammy nominated “Room 24,” bowed at #9 on the Billboard Top 200 upon release, marking the highest US chart entry for a Danish act since 1997. A distinction that Volbeat topped in 2016 when Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie debuted at #4. The band also released Let’s Boogie! Live At Telia Parken, a concert film and album documenting their landmark 2017 Copenhagen show in front of 48,250 fans, the largest show a Danish band has ever performed in Denmark.

(Photo - Ross Halfin)