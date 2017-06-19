VOLBEAT Bassist KASPAR BOYE LARSEN On Touring With METALLICA - “It's A Major Thing For Me, A Thing I Never Thought I Would Experience”

Schecter Guitar Research sat down with Volbeat bassist Kaspar Boye Larson Kaspar during the band’s US tour supporting Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold to pick his brain on music, touring and his thunderous bass sound. An excerpt from the interview follows:

Q: How do your Schecter basses hold up on such a rigorous tour schedule it seems you have been touring nonstop all over the world?

A: “They are really reliable, never had any problem with them and we have even played in pouring rain, they always work.”

Q: This tour with Metallica and Avenged Sevenfold seems to be a huge tour, what were some of the highlights and what is your relationship with those bands been like?

A: “The tour is not even half through and it's been some amazing shows. Volbeat has toured with Metallica before, but for me it's the first time so naturally it's a major thing for me, a thing I never thought I would experience. Last year we toured with Avenged Sevenfold, so we know them and they are awesome people, I love to hang out with them when we got the time.

