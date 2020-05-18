VOLBEAT Cancels U.S. Tour With CLUTCH, THE PICTUREBOOKS

Danish rockers Volbeat have officially canceled their U.S. tour with Clutch and The Picturebooks.

A statement from the band reads:

“We hate to be another band starting a post with ‘due to the current circumstances,’ so instead we will say how much we were looking forward to the US headline leg of the Rewind, Replay, Rebound tour. Coming to see you in your hometowns with a full-length Volbeat set and getting to play alongside Clutch and The Picturebooks, two amazing bands we are lucky enough to call friends, was going to be a major highlight for the band. We, alongside our team, the local promoters and venues have all been working hard to try to reschedule these shows but as the timing for the safe return of live events is still unclear, we feel it is best to cancel the tour.

“Again, we can’t say enough how much we were looking forward to this run, and we will make plans to be back in North America as soon as it is safe for stages to open back up. Please keep an eye on your inboxes as you will soon be receiving information about ticket refunds from your point of purchase.’

“In the meantime, please continue to stay safe, take care of yourselves and each other, and we’ll see each other again as soon as we can.”

(Photo - Ross Halfin)