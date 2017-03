Volbeat has just released a lyric video for the song "Black Rose" from their 2016 album Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie. The clip, directed by Shan Dan Horan, can be seen below.

In live news, Volbeat's next show is May 7th in Charlotte, NC at Carolina Rebellion; their complete tour itinerary can be found here. From May 10th to July 19th, Volbeat, along with Avenged Sevenfold, will be opening for Metallica across North America.