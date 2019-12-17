VOLBEAT Drummer JON LARSEN's Rig Rundown; Video

Volbeat have released a new video, featuring a rundown of drummer Jon Larsen's rig. Watch below:

Volbeat recently debuted their new music video for “Die To Live”, directed by Adam Rothlein at Ghost Atomic Pictures and taped at Futura Studio in Roslindale, MA. The song and video both feature appearances by Clutch’s lead singer Neil Fallon, as well as Raynier Jacob Jacildo and Doug Corcoran of JD McPherson’s band. The video, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, can be seen below: