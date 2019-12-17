VOLBEAT Drummer JON LARSEN's Rig Rundown; Video

December 17, 2019, 43 minutes ago

news hard rock jon larsen volbeat

VOLBEAT Drummer JON LARSEN's Rig Rundown; Video

Volbeat have released a new video, featuring a rundown of drummer Jon Larsen's rig. Watch below:

Volbeat recently debuted their new music video for “Die To Live”, directed by Adam Rothlein at Ghost Atomic Pictures and taped at Futura Studio in Roslindale, MA. The song and video both feature appearances by Clutch’s lead singer Neil Fallon, as well as Raynier Jacob Jacildo and Doug Corcoran of JD McPherson’s band. The video, as well as behind-the-scenes footage, can be seen below:



Featured Audio

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

BIFF BYFORD – “Welcome To The Show” (Silver Lining)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews