VOLBEAT - Go Behind The Scenes On Video Shoot For “Die To Live” Featuring CLUTCH Frontman NEIL FALLON

Danish rockers, Volbeat, recently debuted their new music video for “Die To Live”, directed by Adam Rothlein at Ghost Atomic Pictures and taped at Futura Studio in Roslindale, MA. The song and video both feature appearances by Clutch’s lead singer Neil Fallon, as well as Raynier Jacob Jacildo and Doug Corcoran of JD McPherson’s band.

The band have now released behind the scenes footage from the video shoot. The new video, as well as the official music video, can be found below:

The band recently released their seventh studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound. For the album, Volbeat - Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), and Jon Larsen (drums) - build upon the distinct, psychobilly, punk-tinged rock ‘n’ roll sound they are known for, while reaching for new creative summits. “The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove — not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself,” says Poulsen. “We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.” Rewind, Replay, Rebound is available on all formats here, including a 2 CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue colored vinyl, numbered and limited to 1,000 copies each.

At this point in their already storied career, Volbeat have opened for Metallica, Motorhead, and Slipknot, garnered a 2014 Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for “Room 24” and won multiple Danish Music Awards. For this album, they mine their own personal histories and that of their genre. The song “When We Were Kids” finds Volbeat ruminating on immortality and innocence we all naively experience in our youth, while “Rewind the Exit” and “Die to Live” both explore how the pursuit of perfection can be a hollow goal.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound was produced by long-time collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. This marks the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass. Ultimately, Volbeat have not lost their passion to create and progress. It’s that which keeps them hungry — and musically honest on the new album.

The itinerary for Volbeat’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour with special guests Baroness and Danko Jones can be found at this location.