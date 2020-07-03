VOLBEAT Live At Tinderbox Festival 2016 Now Streaming; Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies Album Certified Gold In America

Volbeat's performance from Tinderbox 2016 in Odense, Denmark is now available for streaming below.

Tinderbox 2016 setlist:

"The Devil’s Bleeding Crown"

"Ring Of Fire"

"Sad Man’s Tongue"

"Lola Montez"

"A Warrior’s Call"

"Let It Burn" (feat. Mia Maja)

"Lonesome Rider"

"For Evigt" (feat. Johan Olsen and Mia Maja)

"Gates Of Babylon"

"The Garden’s Tale" (feat. Johan Olsen)

"Seal The Deal"

In other Volbeat news, the band's fifth studio album, Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies, has been certified Gold by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for sales in excess of 500,00 copies.