VOLBEAT Premier Official Animated Video For "Leviathan"

Multi-platinum Danish rock band, Volbeat, have released an animated video for "Leviathan", the latest single from their 7th studio album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound (Republic Records). The clip, animated and directed by Steven Mertens, based on a painting by Karsten Sand, can be seen below:

Volbeat recently revived their long-running Official Bootleg series with the release of a live video for "Leviathan", recorded last year at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, and edited and directed by Brittany Bowman and Shelby Cude with audio mixed by Jacob Hansen.