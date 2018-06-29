VOLBEAT - Pro-Shot Footage Of New Song "The Everlasting" Live In Belgium

On June 23rd at Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium, Volbeat performed a brand new song called "The Everlasting"; professionally filmed video footage of the performance can be enjoyed below.

Prior to starting the song, Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen addressed the crowd: "We've been home for a half year. I just got my first baby child. And besides that, we've been working on a lot of new songs, because next year we wanna bring out a new album for you guys and ladies. And we wanna play a new song for you, okay? You wanna hear a new song. The song is called 'The Everlasting', and you will like it."

Volbeat's next show is June 30th in Madrid, Spain at Download Fest. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.

Recently, Volbeat's Michael Poulsen and Rob Caggiano sat down with Paul Anthony to chat about life on the road with Metallica and Alter Bridge, as well as confirming they're working on a new album. Watch the video below: