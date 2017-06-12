VOLBEAT Release Animated Video For “Black Rose” Song Featuring DANKO JONES

Volbeat have released a new animated video for the song "Black Rose”, featured on the band’s 2016 Republic Records release, Seal The Deal & Let’s Boogie. The song features a guest appearance from Danko Jones, and the video was produced and directed by Toon53 Productions. Watch below:

Volbeat perform next on July 5th with Metallica at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Find Volbeat’s complete tour schedule here.

