VOLBEAT Release New Song "Parasite"; Lyric Video Streaming

Out of the blue today, Danish rock group Volbeat have shared a new song, "Parasite". Watch a lyric video for the song below, and get the song via your preferred digital platform, here.

Lyrics:

Hey it’s back again now get it off my skin

It’s back again now get it off my skin

Make it go away

Go, go, go all the way up to the fucking moon

Yeah all the way up to the fucking moon

Make it go away

Cause you’re just one little parasite who don’t know your time is up

It’s hammer time today

Last year, Volbeat became the first Danish band to sell out their hometown venue, Denmark’s Telia Parken, setting the record for the biggest show by a domestic artist in Denmark ever with over 48,250 people in attendance. The band released a special live album and concert film from that legendary night, titled Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, complete with a number of guest appearances, including the likes of Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Mille Petrozza (Kreator), Danko Jones, and Mark 'Barney' Greenway (Napalm Death). Buy Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken here.

Currently wrapping up Canadian dates with Godsmack, from July - September, Volbeat traverse North America as part of the Knotfest Roadshow, joining Slipknot, Gojira, and Behemoth. For all tour dates, head here.