VOLBEAT Release Rewind, Replay, Rebound UK Tour Recap Video

Volbeat have released the video below, recapping their UK tour in support of their Rewind, Replay, Rebound album:

Volbeat's next show is October 29th in Warsaw, Poland. Find the band's complete live itinerary at this location.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound can be ordered in all formats here, including a 2CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue coloured vinyl limited to 1000 copies each.

Tracklisting:

Standard CD/2LP:

"Last Day Under The Sun"

"Pelvis On Fire"

"Rewind The Exit"

"Die To Live" (feat. Neil Fallon)

"When We Were Kids"

"Sorry Sack Of Bones"

"Cloud 9"

"Cheapside Sloggers" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Maybe I Believe"

"Parasite"

"Leviathan"

"The Awakening Of Bonnie Parker"

"The Everlasting"

"7:24"

Deluxe 2CD/Digital:

Disc 1:

"Last Day Under The Sun"

"Pelvis On Fire"

"Rewind The Exit"

"Die To Live" (feat. Neil Fallon)

"When We Were Kids"

"Sorry Sack Of Bones"

"Cloud 9"

"Cheapside Sloggers" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Maybe I Believe"

"Parasite"

"Leviathan"

"The Awakening Of Bonnie Parker"

"The Everlasting"

"7:24"

Disc 2:

"Under The Influence"

"Immortal But Destructible"

"Die To Live"

"Last Day Under The Sun" (Demo)

"Rewind The Exit" (Demo)

"When We Were Kids" (Demo)

"Maybe I Believe" (Demo)

"Leviathan" (Demo)

"Pelvis On Fire":

“Cheapside Sloggers” video:

"Last Day Under The Sun" video:

"Leviathan" video:

"Parasite" lyric video: