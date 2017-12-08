VOLBEAT Rum Now Available In Europe; New Tour Dates Announced

Volbeat Rum is now available to fans in Denmark and the rest of Europe. "Deep. Dark. Complex. Just the way I wanted it," says vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen.

Order a bottle now via the following links:

- Denmark

- Rest Of Europe

In other Volbeat news, the band have scheduled the following live dates:

March

16 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix

23 - São Paolo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil

June

2 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks

7-9 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival*

16 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

28 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Provinssi Festival