VOLBEAT Rum Now Available In Europe; New Tour Dates Announced
December 8, 2017, 38 minutes ago
Volbeat Rum is now available to fans in Denmark and the rest of Europe. "Deep. Dark. Complex. Just the way I wanted it," says vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen.
Order a bottle now via the following links:
In other Volbeat news, the band have scheduled the following live dates:
March
16 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
21 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Teatro Vorterix
23 - São Paolo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil
June
2 - Trondheim, Norway - Trondheim Rocks
7-9 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival*
16 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock
23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
28 - Seinäjoki, Finland - Provinssi Festival