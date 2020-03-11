VOLBEAT Set Record For Most #1 Mainstream Rock Songs By A European Act

Billboard is reporting Danish heavy rockers Volbeat have reached #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs airplay chart for “Die To Live”.

The song is the Danish group's eighth Mainstream Rock Songs #1, breaking the band out of a tie with U2 for the most No. 1s by an act based outside of North America, dating to the chart's 1981 inception.

Volbeat first led in July 2012 with "Still Counting." Among all artists, Volbeat ties for the ninth-most Mainstream Rock Songs No. 1s. Shinedown and Three Days Grace lead all acts with 15 apiece.

Volbeat recently confirmed 15 US headlining dates on their Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour this April and May, bringing the tour to cities including Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, Baltimore, and New York City (full dates below).

Special guests Clutch will be direct support on all dates (with the exception of the May 2 Hershey, PA show, which will feature direct support from Gojira) with The Picturebooks opening each night. Ticket pre-sales begin Tuesday, January 14 and general on-sales begin Friday, January 17 at 10 AM, local time here. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available for purchase and include meet & greet and photo opps, exclusive merch items and priority check in with early entry to the show and early access to merch.

The band has previously announced European festival and headline appearances coming in June and July, following their sold-out 2019 European run. Tickets and more information about these dates are available here.

“We can’t wait to get back to the States and bring a full, headline-length Volbeat show to our US fans,” said the band, “and we’re beyond ecstatic to have our great friends in Clutch and our new friends in The Picturebooks joining us for the ride. We will see you very, very soon!”

Additionally, the band will be headlining 98 KUPD’s UFEST 2020 April 4 at Big Surf in Tempe, AZ and will appear at FM99 WNOR’s Lunatic Luau alongside Disturbed on May 1 at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach. Tickets for both shows go on sale on Friday, January 17. Check volbeat.dk for details.

Volbeat tour dates:

April

4 - Tempe, AZ - Big Surf%

5 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort^

7 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom^

8 - Independence, MO - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena^

10 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

11 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Arena^

13 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium^

14 - Knoxville, TN - Knoxville Civic Coliseum^

15 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^

May

1 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

2 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center# 3 - Charlotte, NC - Epicenter Festival

5 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre^

6 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center^ 8 - Minneapolis, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover

9 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom^

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - The DeltaPlex Arena^

12 - Baltimore, MD - UMBC Event Center^

13 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17^

June

2 - Helsinki, Finland - Suvilahti 3-6 - Solvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rocks

5-7 - Nuremberg, Germany - Rock am Park 5-7 - Nurburg, Germany - Rock im Park 8 - Hannover, Germany - Expo Plaza

11-12 /// Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock 11-13 - Interlaken, Switzerland - Greenfield Festival 14 - Derby, United Kingdom - Download Festival

16 - Belfast, United Kingdom - Ulster Hall

17 - Bristol, United Kingdom - O2 Academy

19 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

21 - Landgraaf, Netherlands - Pinkpop

25-27 // Madrid, Spain - Rock The Night Festival

07 - Berlin, Germany - Waldbühne ^ with special guests Cluth and The Picturebooks

% KUPD UFest 2020 * WNOR Lunatic Luau with Disturbed

# with special guest The Picturebooks

(Photo - Ross Halfin)