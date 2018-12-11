VOLBEAT Streaming "For Evigt" Video From Upcoming Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken Concert Film

On August 26th, 2017, Volbeat became the first Danish band to headline and sell out their hometown venue, Denmark’s Telia Parken, setting the record for the biggest show by a domestic artist in Denmark ever with over 48,250 people in attendance. To commemorate and immortalize the record-breaking event, the band will release their live album and concert film, Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, this Friday, December 14th, via Republic Records.

For another preview, watch a video of the band performing "For Evigt", below:

Lead singer and guitarist Michael Poulsen said about the historic show: “Headlining Telia Parken was a dream come true, and we’re humbled and honoured that so many members of the Volbeat family came from far and wide to celebrate with us. We’re thrilled to be able to share what was a milestone night for us with everyone.”

The 26-track Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken, includes live versions of Volbeat’s chart-topping hits “Still Counting”, “For Evigt”, “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown”, and “A Warrior’s Call” as well as a live performance of a new song, “The Everlasting”.

Special guests on the album include Mille Petrozza (Kreator), Johan Olsen (Magtens Korridorer), Mark “Barney” Greenway (Napalm Death), Lars Ulrich (Metallica), boxer Mikkel Kessler and Danko Jones. Find a full list of guest performers below.

The album and concert film will be available in the following configurations: BluRay /2 CD, DVD/2 CD, 2 CD, 3 LP vinyl, and digitally. Pre-order Let’s Boogie! Live From Telia Parken on all formats here.

Tracklisting:

"The Devil’s Bleeding Crown"

"Heaven Nor Hell"

"Radio Girl"

"Lola Montez"

"Let It Burn" (feat. Mia Maja)

"Doc Holiday"

"Sad Man’s Tongue"

"16 Dollars"

"7 Shots" (feat. Mille Petrozza and Rod Sinclair)

"Fallen"

"Slaytan"

"Dead But Rising"

"Goodbye Forever"

"Maybellene I Hofteholder"

"The Everlasting"

"For Evigt" (feat. Johan Olsen, Mia Maja and Rod Sinclair)

"Evelyn" (feat. Mark “Barney” Greenway)

"Lonesome Rider"

"Seal The Deal"

"The Garden’s Tale" (feat. Johan Olsen)

"Guitar Gangsters and Cadillac Blood" (feat. Lars Ulrich)

"Enter Sandman" (feat. Lars Ulrich)

"A Warrior’s Call" (feat. Mikkel Kessler)

"Black Rose" (feat. Danko Jones)

"Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza"

"Still Counting"

Special Guests (in order of appearance):

Mia Maja - Vocals on “Let It Burn,” “For Evigt”

Rod Sinclair - Banjo on “7 Shots” and “For Evigt”

Mille Petrozza - Vocals on “7 Shots”

Johan Olsen - Vocals on “For Evigt” and “The Garden’s Tale”

Barney Greenway - Vocals on “Evelyn”

Lars Ulrich - Drums on “Guitar Gangsters And Cadillac Blood” and “Enter Sandman”

Mikkel Kessler - Special Appearance on “A Warrior’s Call”

Danko Jones - Vocals on “Black Rose”

"The Everlasting" live video:

"The Devil’s Bleeding Crown" video: