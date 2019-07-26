VOLBEAT Streaming New Song "Pelvis On Fire"

"Pelvis On Fire", a song from multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat's forthcoming seventh album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, is available for streaming below. The album is out August 2 via Vertigo Records.

Volbeat - Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), and Jon Larsen (drums) - have built upon their distinct, psychobilly, punk-tinged rock ‘n’ roll sound they are known for, while reaching for new creative summits. “The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove - not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself,” says Poulsen. “We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.”

Rewind, Replay, Rebound is available for pre-order on all formats here, including a 2CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue coloured vinyl limited to 1000 copies each.

At this point in their already storied career, Volbeat has opened for Metallica, Motorhead, and Slipknot, garnered the 2014 Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for “Room 24” and won multiple Danish Music Awards. For this album, they mine their own personal histories and that of their genre: “Last Day Under The Sun” lyrics are inspired by a book about Johnny Cash. Poulsen admits, “When I read his book, he went through tough times with alcohol and drugs... He walked into a cave to lay down to die. But he wakes up and feels like he has been given a second chance…” The song “When We Were Kids” finds Volbeat ruminating on immortality and innocence we naively experience in our youth, while “Rewind The Exit” and “Die To Live” both explore how the pursuit of perfection can be a hollow goal.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound was produced by long-time collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. This marks the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass. To achieve the album’s sound, the band also drew upon a myriad of guests. In addition to again working with backing vocalist Mia Maja on several tracks, they also reunited with the Harlem Gospel Choir. “Cheapside Sloggers” features a ripping guitar solo by Exodus and Slayer guitarist, Gary Holt. Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon is featured on “Die To Live,” the result of touring together and a love for the singer’s gruff and powerful style. Fallon comments, "A few months back, totally out of the blue, I got an email from Michael asking if I’d be interested in singing on a new Volbeat track. I was really surprised and even more so flattered. I gave it a listen and was sold. “Die To Live” is right up my alley because it’s a straight no chaser rock and roller." Raynier Jacob Jacildo (piano) and Doug Corocran (saxophone) of JD McPherson’s band also lend their talents to the song. Ultimately, Volbeat have not lost their passion to create and progress. It’s that which keeps them hungry - and musically honest on the new album.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound tracklisting:

Standard CD/2LP:

"Last Day Under The Sun"

"Pelvis On Fire"

"Rewind The Exit"

"Die To Live" (feat. Neil Fallon)

"When We Were Kids"

"Sorry Sack Of Bones"

"Cloud 9"

"Cheapside Sloggers" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Maybe I Believe"

"Parasite"

"Leviathan"

"The Awakening Of Bonnie Parker"

"The Everlasting"

"7:24"

Deluxe 2CD/Digital:

Disc 1:

Disc 2:

"Under The Influence"

"Immortal But Destructible"

"Die To Live"

"Last Day Under The Sun" (Demo)

"Rewind The Exit" (Demo)

"When We Were Kids" (Demo)

"Maybe I Believe" (Demo)

"Leviathan" (Demo)

“Cheapside Sloggers” video:

"Last Day Under The Sun" video:

The Making Of "Last Day Under The Sun":

"Leviathan" video:

"Parasite" lyric video:

