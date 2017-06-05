VOLBEAT Tease New Riff In Rehearsal Room Video

Volbeat has uploaded a brief video of the band playing a new riff in their rehearsal room; check it out below.

This past Saturday, June 3rd, Volbeat played Rockfest in Kansas City, MO. Prior to taking the stage, they sat down for a live interview with local radio station 98.9 The Rock. During the chat, which can be seen below, Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen commented, "We do have, I believe, around five new songs that we're jamming, working on, and we've got that one riff also. We always, when we go out on tour, bring a little bit new stuff with us, just to tease the audience a little bit, but also just to try it out on stage."

Volbeat, along with Avenged Sevenfold, are currently opening for Metallica across North America. Their next show is June 7th in Denver, CO at Sports Authority Field; to view the complete tour schedule, click here.