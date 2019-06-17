VOLBEAT - The Making Of "Last Day Under The Sun"; Video

Multi-platinum, Danish rock band, Volbeat, recently released a video for their new song, "Last Day Under The Sun", from their upcoming seventh album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, set for release via Vertigo Records on August 2. The band have now released this new video, The Making Of "Last Day Under The Sun":

The "Last Day Under The Sun" music video was directed by Jakob Printzlau, who has previously directed Volbeat's videos for “The Devil’s Bleeding Crown”, “Lonesome Rider”, “16 Dollars”, and “Cape Of Our Hero”.

Michael Poulsen, guitarist and lead singer for the band, reveals that the lyrics for the song were inspired by a book about Johnny Cash: “When I read his book, he went through tough times with alcohol and drugs… He walked into a cave to lay down to die. But he wakes up and feels like he has been given a second chance.”

Volbeat - Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), and Jon Larsen (drums) - have built upon their distinct, psychobilly, punk-tinged rock ‘n’ roll sound they are known for, while reaching for new creative summits. “The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove - not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself,” says Poulsen. “We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.”

Rewind, Replay, Rebound is available for pre-order on all formats here, including a 2CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue coloured vinyl limited to 1000 copies each.

At this point in their already storied career, Volbeat has opened for Metallica, Motorhead, and Slipknot, garnered the 2014 Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for “Room 24” and won multiple Danish Music Awards. For this album, they mine their own personal histories and that of their genre: “Last Day Under The Sun” lyrics are inspired by a book about Johnny Cash. Poulsen admits, “When I read his book, he went through tough times with alcohol and drugs... He walked into a cave to lay down to die. But he wakes up and feels like he has been given a second chance…” The song “When We Were Kids” finds Volbeat ruminating on immortality and innocence we naively experience in our youth, while “Rewind The Exit” and “Die To Live” both explore how the pursuit of perfection can be a hollow goal.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound was produced by long-time collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. This marks the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass. To achieve the album’s sound, the band also drew upon a myriad of guests. In addition to again working with backing vocalist Mia Maja on several tracks, they also reunited with the Harlem Gospel Choir. “Cheapside Sloggers” features a ripping guitar solo by Exodus and Slayer guitarist, Gary Holt. Clutch vocalist Neil Fallon is featured on “Die To Live,” the result of touring together and a love for the singer’s gruff and powerful style. Fallon comments, "A few months back, totally out of the blue, I got an email from Michael asking if I’d be interested in singing on a new Volbeat track. I was really surprised and even more so flattered. I gave it a listen and was sold. “Die To Live” is right up my alley because it’s a straight no chaser rock and roller." Raynier Jacob Jacildo (piano) and Doug Corocran (saxophone) of JD McPherson’s band also lend their talents to the song. Ultimately, Volbeat have not lost their passion to create and progress. It’s that which keeps them hungry - and musically honest on the new album.

The band recently announced the first leg of the Rewind, Replay, Rebound world tour, with support from Baroness and Danko Jones. This tour will see the band performing in cities including London, Madrid, Berlin, Hamburg, and Stockholm (full dates below) and tickets for all dates are on sale now.

This summer Volbeat will join Slipknot on their extensive Knotfest Roadshow North American Tour as special guests, alongside Gojira and Behemoth. That 29-date tour will kick off July 26th (full dates below). Tickets for these dates are on sale now.

Volbeat emerged from Copenhagen in 2001. Since then, they’ve tirelessly clawed their way to hard rock’s upper echelon with endless touring and six beloved albums. Their last studio album Seal The Deal & Let's Boogie debuted at #1 in seven countries including Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Belgium, Austria, and Switzerland. In Canada and Norway, the album entered the charts at #2, in the USA at #4 and in the UK at #16. Most recently the band released Let’s Boogie! Live At Telia Parken, a concert film and album documenting their landmark 2017 Copenhagen show in front of 48,250 fans, the largest show a Danish band has ever performed in Denmark.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound tracklisting:

Standard CD/2LP:

"Last Day Under The Sun"

"Pelvis On Fire"

"Rewind The Exit"

"Die To Live" (feat. Neil Fallon)

"When We Were Kids"

"Sorry Sack Of Bones"

"Cloud 9"

"Cheapside Sloggers" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Maybe I Believe"

"Parasite"

"Leviathan"

"The Awakening Of Bonnie Parker"

"The Everlasting"

"7:24"

Deluxe 2CD/Digital:

Disc 1:

Disc 2:

"Under The Influence"

"Immortal But Destructible"

"Die To Live"

"Last Day Under The Sun" (Demo)

"Rewind The Exit" (Demo)

"When We Were Kids" (Demo)

"Maybe I Believe" (Demo)

"Leviathan" (Demo)

"Leviathan" video:

"Parasite" lyric video:

Tour dates:

June

28 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock Festival

29 - Aarhus, Denmark - Ceres Park

August

9 - Sturgis, SD, USA - Sturgis Buffalo Chip Rally

Knotfest Roadshow with Slipknot, Gojira, & Behemoth:

July

26 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheater

27 - San Bernardino, CA - Glen Helen Amphitheatre

30 - Auburn, WA/// White River Amphitheatre

August

1 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

3 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

6 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

8 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

11 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

12 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

14 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

16 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

17 - Bonner Springs, KS - Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

21 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

23 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

24 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

25 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

27 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

28 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

31 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

September

1 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

3 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

4 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

6 - Austin, TX - Austin 360 Amphitheater

7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

European headline tour with support from Baroness and Danko Jones:

September

23 - Newcastle, UK - O2 Academy

24 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy

26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

28 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy

30 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

October

1 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

3 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Hall

4 - Dublin, IE - Olympia Theatre

6 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia

7 - Luxembourg, LU - Rockhal

9 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera

10 - Lisbon, PT - Coliseum

12 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

14 - Milan, IT - Fabrique

29 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar Arena

31 - Prague, CZ - O2 Universum

November

1 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena

3 - Stuttgart, DE - Schleyerhalle

5 - Zurich, CH - Hallenstadion

7 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle

8 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

10 - Leipzig, DE - Arena Leipzig

11 - Hamburg, DE - Barclaycard Arena

14 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena

17 - Vienna, AT - Stadhalle

19 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

21 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

27 - Helsinki, FI - Hartwall Arena

29 - Stockholm, SE - Tele2 Arena

(Photo - Ross Halfin)