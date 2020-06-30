VOLBEAT To Stream Performance From Denmark's Tinderbox 2016 On Wednesday

Watch Volbeat's performance from Tinderbox 2016 in Odense, Denmark on Wednesday, July 1 at 4 PM, CET/10 AM, EDT on YouTube. The stream will be available for one week only. Set a reminder below.

Says the band: "If you are able to donate, please help support the All Within My Hands Foundation and their COVID-19 relief efforts" Donate here.

Tinderbox 2016 setlist:

"The Devil’s Bleeding Crown"

"Ring Of Fire"

"Sad Man’s Tongue"

"Lola Montez"

"A Warrior’s Call"

"Let It Burn" (feat. Mia Maja)

"Lonesome Rider"

"For Evigt" (feat. Johan Olsen and Mia Maja)

"Gates Of Babylon"

"The Garden’s Tale" (feat. Johan Olsen)

"Seal The Deal"