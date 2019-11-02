VOLBEAT Unleash “Die To Live” Video Featuring CLUTCH’s Neil Fallon

Danish rockers Volbeat debut their new music video for “Die To Live” (feat. Neil Fallon) directed by Adam Rothlein at Ghost Atomic Pictures and taped at Futura Studio in Roslindale, MA. The song and video both feature appearances by Clutch’s lead singer Neil Fallon, as well as Raynier Jacob Jacildo and Doug Corcoran of JD McPherson’s band.

Said Neil Fallon about taping the video: “A couple of months ago I flew up to Boston to meet up with Volbeat to film the video for their new single, Die to Live. It was a breeze to make, maybe four hours. It’s a catchy straight-ahead rocker of a song and I am flattered to have been asked to participate." Michael Poulsen, lead singer of Volbeat, added: “We were thrilled to be able to get Neil, Raynier, and Doug together with us in the same room to shoot this video, and we’re really proud of how it came out. We hope you have as much fun watching it as we did making it!”

The second leg of the band’s Rewind, Rebound, Replay World Tour began this past Wednesday in Warsaw, and fans who attended last night’s show at Berlin’s Mercedes Benz Arena got an early first look at the video. The band will close out 2019 with sold out shows across Europe, and have recently announced new dates in early 2020. The itinerary for Volbeat’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour with special guests Baroness and Danko Jones can be found at this location.

The band recently released their seventh studio album Rewind, Replay, Rebound. For the album, Volbeat - Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Rob Caggiano (guitars), Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass), and Jon Larsen (drums) - build upon the distinct, psychobilly, punk-tinged rock ‘n’ roll sound they are known for, while reaching for new creative summits. “The whole point for us going into the studio, is because you still have something to prove — not just for the fans, but mostly for yourself,” says Poulsen. “We would not be able to do this record if it wasn’t for the work we have done in the past. No matter how old the band gets or how many records we do, there is always going to be that signature sound.” Rewind, Replay, Rebound is available on all formats here, including a 2 CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue colored vinyl, numbered and limited to 1,000 copies each.





At this point in their already storied career, Volbeat have opened for Metallica, Motorhead, and Slipknot, garnered a 2014 Best Metal Performance Grammy nomination for “Room 24” and won multiple Danish Music Awards. For this album, they mine their own personal histories and that of their genre. The song “When We Were Kids” finds Volbeat ruminating on immortality and innocence we all naively experience in our youth, while “Rewind the Exit” and “Die to Live” both explore how the pursuit of perfection can be a hollow goal.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound was produced by long-time collaborator Jacob Hansen and co-produced by Rob Caggiano and Michael Poulsen. This marks the first studio album with Kaspar Boye Larsen on bass. Ultimately, Volbeat have not lost their passion to create and progress. It’s that which keeps them hungry — and musically honest on the new album.

