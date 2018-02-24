VOLSTER Featuring Former MASQUERADE, HOUSE OF HEAVY Members Reveal Perfect Storm Album Details

Swedish melodic hard rock band, Volster (feat. ex-members of Masquerade and House Of Heavy) will release their debut album Perfect Storm on April 20th via Rock Of Angels Records. The album includes 12 tracks and is produced by Volster, co-produced and mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Lynch Mob, Armored Saint, Lizzy Borden, Megadeth, Y&T) and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, Onslaught, Armageddon, Degradead, Dynazty) at The Panic Room Mastering.

The album artwork was made by Jonas Beijer (Afterbürner, Fejd, The Crown, Gooseflesh, Electric Earth). All photos by Jan-Erik Lindkvist Photography AB.

Henrik Lundberg says: “Brought up with music from the 70th and 80th the roots are deep. So it’s no surprise our music is built from these glorious decades even if we also involve more modern flavours. The main ingredient is the melody, what else makes a great song other than great vocals and interesting riffs of course. With members having been active in the music business for decades now is the time to make all our music dreams come true, playing the music we love. Volster is melodic hard rock as it’s supposed to be.”

Tracklisting:

“King Of The Hill”

“Heaven Or Hell”

“Perfect Storm”

“Breathless”

“Still In Love”

“Babylon”

“Hero”

“Games Of War”

“Easier Said Than Done”

“I Don’t Care”

“Drifting Away”

“Ends With Me”

Teaser:

Volster is:

Peter Tenning - Vocals

Ulf Andersson - Guitar (ex-Masquerade)

Henrik Lundberg - Bass (ex-House Of Heavy, ex-Masquerade)

Daniel Granlund - Drums (Syconaut)