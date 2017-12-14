VOLSTER Featuring Former MASQUERADE, HOUSE OF HEAVY Members Sign With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records; New Album Video Teaser Posted

Swedish melodic hard rock band, Volster, featuring ex-members of Masquerade and House Of Heavy, have signed with European label ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.

Volster’s debut album, Perfect Storm, includes 12 tracks and is produced by Volster, co-produced/mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy Osbourne, Lynch Mob, Armored Saint, Lizzy Borden, Megadeth, Y&T) and mastered by Thomas “Plec” Johansson (Soilwork, Onslaught, Armageddon, Degradead, Dynazty) at The Panic Room Mastering.

A video teaser for the album can be seen below.

Henrik Lundberg says: "Brought up with music from the 70th and 80th the roots are deep. So it's no surprise our music is built from these glorious decades even if we also involve more modern flavours. The main ingredient is the melody, what else makes a great song other than great vocals and interesting riffs of course. With members having been active in the music business for decades now is the time to make all our music dreams come true, playing the music we love. Volster is melodic hard rock as it's supposed to be."

Volster is a Swedish hard rock band started by guitarist Ulf Andersson and bass player Henrik Lundberg who were both members of the band Masquerade in the late 80s and early 90s. While Ulf left Masquerade for other projects, Henrik continued making a couple of albums with Masquerade before they broke up. In 2009 Henrik released an album with the band House Of Heavy.

Ulf and Henrik met up again in 1996 to record a four song demo. This demo was called Volster and in 2013 (17 years later) they decided to pick up where they left off and plans were made to start a band performing these songs and also write new ones. They kept the name Volster.

Volster is:

Peter Tenning - Vocals

Ulf Andersson - Guitar (ex-Masquerade)

Henrik Lundberg - Bass (ex-House Of Heavy, ex-Masquerade)

Daniel Granlund - Drums (Syconaut)