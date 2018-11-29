VOMITORY - First Two Albums To Be Reissued On Vinyl And Digiipak CD With Bonus Tracks

Metal Blade Records will reissue the first two albums by Swedish death metal legends, Vomitory, on January 11th. 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the band - expect more releases and live shows next year.

Both albums will be remastered and released on spinesleeve vinyl in the best quality possible - as well as on digipak CD with bonus tracks.

Vomitory comments: "Originally released on a small underground label in 1996, Raped In Their Own Blood marked the end of the demo years and the start of a new era of Vomitory. And Redemption (1999) showed a remarkable increase in brutality and progress towards what was about to come. It feels great to have these two death metal classics released by our long-time partner, Metal Blade Records, in time for our 30th Anniversary Reunion in 2019!"

Pre-order your copies here. See below for an overview of all versions.

Raped In Their Own Blood:

- Digipak CD

- 180 g black vinyl

- Red/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 copies; EU exclusive)

- Silver-grey/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 copies; EU exclusive)

- Crystal-clear/red splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 copies; EU exclusive)

- Clear/red & black splattered vinyl (ltd. 300 copies; USA exclusive)

Tracklisting:

"Nervegasclouds"

"Raped In Their Own Blood"

"Dark Grey Epoch"

"Pure Death"

"Through Sepulchral Shadows"

"Inferno"

"Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes"

"Into Winter Through Sorrow"

"Perdition"

"Thorns"

CD bonus (Through Sepulchral Shadows - demo 1994)

"Through Sepulchral Shadows"

"Thorns"

"Sad Fog Over Sinister Runes"

Redemption:

- Digipak CD

- 180 g black vinyl

- Opague turquoise/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 copies; EU exclusive)

- Clear blue/black marbled vinyl (ltd. 200 copies; EU exclusive)

- Silver / blue&black splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 copies; EU exclusive)

- Crystal clear/turqoise / white splattered vinyl (ltd. 300 copies; USA exclusive)

Tracklisting:

"The Voyage"

"Forty Seconds Bloodbath"

"Forever In Gloom"

"Heaps Of Blood"

"Embraced By Pain"

"Redemption"

"Ashes Of Mourning Life"

"Partly Dead"

CD bonus (10" picture disc - mini-LP 1999)

"The Art Of War"

"Undivulged"

"Extremity Retained"

"Dead Cold"

"Christ Passion"