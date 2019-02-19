VOMITORY – Metal Blade To Reissue Blood Rapture, Revelation Nausea Albums On Vinyl

Metal Blade Records continues to reissue the Vomitory catalogue on March 15th with brand new vinyl editions of Blood Rapture and Revelation Nausea, two of the biggest classics in the rich legacy of these Swedish death metallers.

Blood Rapture formats:

- 180 g black vinyl

- Clear-lagoon blue marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- Clear tropical-green/black marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Green/red splattered vinyl (ltd. 100 - EU-exclusive)

- Clear swamp green marbled (ltd. 200 - US-exclusive)

Revelation Nausea formats:

- 180 g black vinyl

- Orange brown marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- Orange red marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Red orange white melt vinyl (ltd. 100 - EU-exclusive)

- Orange brown/black marbled (ltd. 200 - US-exclusive)

