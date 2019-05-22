VOMITORY - Metal Blade To Reissue Primal Massacre, Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize Albums On Vinyl
May 22, 2019, 2 hours ago
Metal Blade Records continues to reissue the Vomitory catalogue on June 7 with brand new vinyl editions of Primal Massacre and Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize, two of the biggest classics in the rich legacy of these Swedish death metallers.
Here's the available versions:
Primal Massacre
- 180 g black vinyl
- Red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- Orange-red marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- Flame splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB-Shop-exclusive)
- Orange purple marbled (ltd. 120 - US-exclusive)
Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize
- 180 g black vinyl
- Red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)
- Ocher marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)
- Blood splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB-Shop-exclusive)
- Bloody skin marbled (ltd. 120 - US-exclusive)
Pre-order your copies now from the Metal Blade shop or from their eBay store.