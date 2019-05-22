VOMITORY - Metal Blade To Reissue Primal Massacre, Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize Albums On Vinyl

Metal Blade Records continues to reissue the Vomitory catalogue on June 7 with brand new vinyl editions of Primal Massacre and Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize, two of the biggest classics in the rich legacy of these Swedish death metallers.

Here's the available versions:

Primal Massacre

- 180 g black vinyl

- Red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- Orange-red marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Flame splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB-Shop-exclusive)

- Orange purple marbled (ltd. 120 - US-exclusive)

Terrorize Brutalize Sodomize

- 180 g black vinyl

- Red-black marbled vinyl (ltd. 300 - EU-exclusive)

- Ocher marbled (ltd. 200 - EU-exclusive)

- Blood splatter vinyl (ltd. 100 - MB-Shop-exclusive)

- Bloody skin marbled (ltd. 120 - US-exclusive)

Pre-order your copies now from the Metal Blade shop or from their eBay store.