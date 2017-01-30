VOODOO CIRCLE Announce New Vocalist HERBIE LANGHANS; Re-Recorded Version Of “Heart Of Stone” Track Streaming

Classic hard rock act Voodoo Circle (which is led by Primal Fear guitarist Alex Beyrodt), parted ways with vocalist David Readman in 2016. Now the band are happy to unveil the identity of their new man on the mic: Herbie Langhans, known from his participation in Avantasia and Sinbreed.

"Herbie has all characteristics of a real frontman: He brings a great, soulful voice with a very unique touch and huge recognition value", Alex Beyrodt comments. "He is charismatic, possesses the qualities of an entertainer and is a very likeable person, whose energy is infectious. We're looking forward to the next activities - motivated more than ever!"

Currently the band is completing the songwriting for their upcoming new album, which will be released this summer. Check out the brand new re-recorded version of the band's song "Heart Of Stone”, featuring Herbie on vocals.