VOODOO DIAMOND Premier "Deny" Music Video

London's Voodoo Diamond have released the first single, "Deny", taken from their forthcoming album Darkness Becomes It, out on June 22nd via Musicarchy Media. The "Deny" video was directed and edited by Filipe Martins and can be seen below.

Darkness Becomes It was produced by acclaimed music producer Scott Atkins (Cradle Of Filth, Amon Amarth) at Grindstone Studio, UK, mixed and mastered by producer extraordinaire Fredrik Nordstrom (Bring Me The Horizon, Architects, Arch Enemy, In Flames, Opeth).

The artwork original concept was conceived by Filipe Martins and Alex Dias and the cover created by Alex Dias and Elisa Pezzato. Album pre-orders are available now.