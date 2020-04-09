VOODOO GODS Feat. GEORGE "CORPSEGRINDER" FISHER And VICTOR SMOLSKI To Premier "Rise Of The Antichrist" Lyric Video On (Un)Holy Friday

There's no better day of the year to release a song called "Rise Of The Antichrist" than Holy Friday, is there? That's why the death metal supergroup around George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher will release the second single from their upcoming album, The Divinity Of God, tomorrow. "Rise Of The Antichrist" will be available on April 10 on all major streaming platforms.

Voodoo Gods will also release the official lyric video for the track tomorrow.

Mastermind Alex Voodoo states: "'Rise Of The Antichrist' will also be the opener for our new album. This is one of the few songs, where the drum melody was the pivotal point of the whole song. The title to the song already existed for several years... In the lyric, the Antichrist destroys the worlds, their creed and the ikon of the Nazarene. Period!! 'Rise Of The Antichrist' has some unusual guitar solos, I hope the fans will be caught off-guard and pleasantly surprised."

Jacek Hiro says about the song: "'Rise Of The Antichrist' is my personal fave on the new album. I wanted it to be the first single, but Alex works in mysterious ways. I am very excited, what the fans will think of our new material."

Jean Baudin adds: "I’m excited for everyone to hear the new Voodoo Gods songs - I had a lot of fun coming up with unique basslines and parts that typically would never be heard in a metal song.”

Seth Van De Loo states: “'Rise of the Antichrist' was a lot of fun to work on in the studio. Definitely one of my personal favorites!”

Tom Geldschläger (co-producer) adds: "I have great memories of my time working on the mix of the album and particularly this song in Andy's studio in sweden. Great performances from everybody involved plus great working-chemistry made this session pure joy. I think everybody nailed the old-school melodic death vibes, too."

When death metal icons like George "Corpsegrinder" Fisher, guitar virtuoso Viktor Smolski, bass titan Jean Baudin and guitar god Jacek Hiro join together to form a death metal band, it reads like the membership list of the Metal Hall of Fame. This is the case with Voodoo Gods and therefore this band can be called a death metal supergroup without exaggeration.

The second studio album. The Divinity Of Blood, from this all-star band (which attaches great importance not to be called a side project) will be released on May 15 via Reaper Entertainment.

The album was produced by King Diamond's Andy La Rocque, who also took care of the mixing and mastering of the record. The result is a huge and powerful death/thrash metal album which combines influences from voodooism, rituals and anti-Christian forces.

Pre-order The Divinity Of Blood here.

Tracklisting:

"Rise Of The Antichrist"

"From Necromancy To Paraphilia"

"Menace To God"

"Serenade Of Hate"

"Forever!"

"Isa"

"The Ritual Of Thorn"

"The Absolute Necessity To Kill"

"The Divinity Of Blood"

Bonus tracks (digipak only)

"Before The Dawn" (Necrophobic cover)

"The Ritual Of Thorn" (Full Version)

"The Ritual Of Thorn":

"Before The Dawn" (Necrophobic cover) lyric video: