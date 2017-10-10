VOODOO SIX To Release Make Way For The King Album This Friday; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

England’s Voodoo Six certainly has a way of walking the line between heavy and melodic, delivering driving, contemporary rock with an undercurrent of blues and cut through with killer riffs. And this impressive approach is on display throughout their fourth album, Make Way For The King.

Produced by Tom Fletcher (Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Lukather, YES, Scorpions) and due out Friday, October 13th, the album - which was recorded in Los Angeles - boasts twelve brand new tracks, and can be pre-ordered here.

The album’s title track is the perfect summary of the band’s sound, of which a video was recently filmed, and can be viewed below.

Comprised of members Nik Taylor-Stoakes (lead Vocals, who makes his debut with the band on this record), Matt Pearce (guitar), Tony Newton (bass) and Joe Lazarus (drums), the band explains the song’s meaning as, “A quirky song about Elvis and how people get treated like Gods.”

An incredibly consistent listen from beginning to end, the band offered up some personal favorites of the bunch - “'Amen' was written about the Paris France Bataclan tragedy, which unfortunately continues to happen. ‘Electric’ is a song about a music journalist we met, an egotist.”

And the name of the band’s bassist may be familiar to one of the world’s top metal acts, Iron Maiden, as he produced their latest live album, The Book Of Souls: The Live Chapter, and additionally, Voodoo Six has toured all over Europe, notably as special guests for Iron Maiden, and for Steve Harris’ British Lion, but have also performed four times at the Download Festival and twice at Sonisphere.

Founding member Newton said of the new record and fresh start for the band, “It feels like this is the right time for us to return. We’re incredibly proud of the new material and can’t wait both for people to enjoy Make Way For The King at home but also to join us for what are going to be some amazing live shows!”

Make Way For The King tracklisting:

“Electric”

“Make Way For The King”

“Let Me Walk”

“Falling Apart”

“Riot”

“Amen”

“Until The End”

“Release The Hounds”

“The Choking”

“Walk A Mile”

“Wasteland”

“Swept Aside”

“Make Way For The King” video:

Additionally, MVD Distribution has issued the previous two Voodoo Six albums, as they have never been released in the US or Canada - Fluke? and Songs To Invade Countries To.