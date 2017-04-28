VOOODOO SIX - Make Way For The King Album Due In September; Details Revealed

UK rockers Voodoo Six will release their fourth studio album, Make Way For The King, on September 8th via Cadiz Music. Exclusive special editions are available via PledgeMusic right now. Everyone who pre-orders will get a free download of the title track “Make Way For The King”.

Says the band: “We are really excited for our fans to hear the new sound.”

The new album boasts 12 brand new tracks and was recorded in Los Angeles in 2017. The record was produced by Tom Fletcher (Suicidal Tendencies, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Lukather, YES, Jeff Beck, Scorpions).

Make Way For The King will be the first album to feature the band’s new vocalist, Nik Taylor-Stoakes. To coincide with release they will be touring the UK.

More news to follow.

Make Way For The King tracklisting:

“Electric”

“Make Way For The King”

“Let Me Walk”

“Falling Apart”

“Riot”

“Amen”

“Until The End”

“Release The Hounds”

“The Choking”

“Walk A Mile”

“Wasteland”

“Swept Aside”