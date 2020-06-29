VORACIOUS SCOURGE Feat. Former Members Of SUFFOCATION, ATHEIST To Release In Death Album In August

Old-school brutal melodic death metal band Voracious Scourge, featuring guitarist Jason McIntyre (Suture), drummer Mike Smith (ex-Suffocation), vocalist Adrie Kloosterwaard (Sinister), and bassist Tony Choy (ex-Pestilence, Atheist) and guitarist Billy Richard, will release their new album, In Death, on August 21 via Massacre Records.

In Death will be available as CD Digipak, limited edition Gatefold Vinyl LP as well as download & stream. You can pre-order the album here.

The album's cover artwork was designed by John Quevedo Janssens. Jörg Uken mixed and mastered In Death at Soundlodge Recording.

Tracklisting:

"Retribution of the Damned" (Intro)

"Born Dead"

"Tank Tread Evisceration"

"Harbinger of Our Own Demise"

"A Life Condemned"

"In Death"

"Voracious Scourge"

"Heaven's Scorched"

"Mental Enslavement"

"Defleshed Messiah"

Guest musicians:

• Ghislain Van Der Stel (Sinister): Bass on "Tank Tread Evisceration" and "Born Dead"

• Simon Škrlec (Vulvathrone): Drums on "Tank Tread Evisceration"

• Tony Tipton (Regurgitation): Second lead guitar solo on "Mental Enslavement"

• James Murphy (ex-Death, ex-Testament): First lead guitar on "Voracious Scourge"

• Andy LaRocque (King Diamond): Second lead guitar on "Voracious Scourge"

• Chad Kelly (Excommunicated): Backing vocals on "Voracious Scourge"