Vote JUDAS PRIEST Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020; Video

British metal gods Judas Priest have uploaded a 90 minute video featuring classic footage from their storied career, urging fans to vote them into the The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame next year. Currently they are number five in the voting standings. Check it out below:

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's official Fan Vote Leaderboard has been updated, and the top five artists - as selected by the public - will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2020 inductees.

You can visit RockHall.com/vote to cast a ballot daily. Fans will need to login to vote. Voting is capped at one ballot per day.