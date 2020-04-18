Voting Open Now To Rename St. Catharines’ Lakeside Park Pavilion In Honour Of RUSH’s Neil Peart

Voting has officially opened to rename the Lakeside Park Pavilion in St. Catharines to honour the late legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart.

Manager of Business Planning and Strategic Services for St. Catharines Eric Lamothe says two choices remain after approximately 220 suggestions were submitted.

“Staff have reviewed the hundreds of name submissions for the pavilion at Lakeside Park and have finalized a short list of two options for the public to vote on. Many of the submissions related to honouring the legacy of famed Rush drummer Neil Peart. Based on consultations with the Peart family the name Neil Peart Pavilion was chosen to represent the varied requests to include Peart's name.”

Voting is available online here until May 1st.

According to iheartradio.ca, Lamothe says council will also be asked to approve a taskforce next week to continue to honour Peart’s legacy through a separate memorial. "The taskforce will investigate different options to create a memorial for Neil Peart. That will include what will that look like in terms of its form, the site selection, and funding. I know the family will have interactions with that as well."