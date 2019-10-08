VOYAGER Debut Music Video For "Entropy" Feat. LEPROUS Singer EINAR SOLBERG

Australian electro prog sensation, Voyager, have released a music video for their new single, "Entropy", which features Einar Solberg from Leprous.

Vocalist Danny Estrin comments on the video: "Touring with Leprous around Europe and Australia, we became good friends with the guys - they are fantastic musicians and fantastic human beings. Einar has one of the most unique styles and grasp for vocal melodies in progressive music today and it would have been remiss of me not to ask him to guest on this track. I gave Einar free reign to do what he wanted - a risky move usually, but not with Mr Solberg. The end result is stunning - a truly catchy Voyager track with some soaring Solberg - it doesn't get better than that!

Solberg adds: “I was super happy to participate on 'Entropy' with my good friends from Voyager. Very groovy stuff! Danny gave me some guidelines for vocals but I didn’t even listen to them."

Danny continues: "I can confirm that Einar definitely didn't listen to the reference track. #surprisevocals"

"Entropy" is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Colours In The Sun, which is due on November 1 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Colours"

"Severomance"

"Brightstar"

"Saccharine Dream"

"Entropy"

"Reconnected"

"Now Or Never"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Water Over The Bridge"

"Runaway"

"Water Over The Bridge" playthrough video:

"Colours" video:

Lineup:

Danny Estrin - Vocals

Simone Dow - Guitars

Alex Canion - Bass

Scott Kay - Guitars

Ash Doodkorte - Drums