VOYAGER Release Guitar Playthrough Video For "Saccharine Dream"

Voyager guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay have released a playthrough video for the song, "Saccharine Dream", taken from the band's 2019 release, Colours In The Sun.

"'Saccharine Dream' has a plethora of different sounds and styles throughout, ranging from the clean intro to the syncopated and string-skipping riffs in the verses, and different lead styles from influences like Per Nilsson and Plini through the solo and bridge," says Kay. "It’s a hell of a lot of fun to play, as it’s challenging. It requires different skill sets throughout the song."

Colours In The Sun can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Colours"

"Severomance"

"Brightstar"

"Saccharine Dream"

"Entropy"

"Reconnected"

"Now Or Never"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Water Over The Bridge"

"Runaway"

"Entropy" video:

"Water Over The Bridge" playthrough video:

"Colours" video:

Lineup:

Danny Estrin - Vocals

Simone Dow - Guitars

Alex Canion - Bass

Scott Kay - Guitars

Ash Doodkorte - Drums