VOYAGER Release Guitar Playthrough Video For "Saccharine Dream"

February 6, 2020, 16 minutes ago

Voyager guitarists Simone Dow and Scott Kay have released a playthrough video for the song, "Saccharine Dream", taken from the band's 2019 release, Colours In The Sun.

"'Saccharine Dream' has a plethora of different sounds and styles throughout, ranging from the clean intro to the syncopated and string-skipping riffs in the verses, and different lead styles from influences like Per Nilsson and Plini through the solo and bridge," says Kay. "It’s a hell of a lot of fun to play, as it’s challenging. It requires different skill sets throughout the song."

Colours In The Sun can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Colours"
"Severomance"
"Brightstar"
"Saccharine Dream"
"Entropy"
"Reconnected"
"Now Or Never"
"Sign Of The Times"
"Water Over The Bridge"
"Runaway"

"Entropy" video:

"Water Over The Bridge" playthrough video:

"Colours" video:

Lineup:

Danny Estrin - Vocals
Simone Dow - Guitars
Alex Canion - Bass
Scott Kay - Guitars
Ash Doodkorte - Drums



