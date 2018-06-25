VOYAGER Sign To Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of Australian progressive metal band Voyager. The band will release a new album next year via Season Of Mist worldwide.



Regarding their signing, the band comments, "We are very excited to be joining forces with Season Of Mist! Not only will we be working together to produce and release new music in 2019, but also to reissue our entire back catalogue for the first time. Season Of Mist have a long history of strongly supporting unique acts, and working with them to nurture their creativity and help them reach a wider audience. Danny, Ash, Simone, Scott and Alex believe there couldn't be a better fit for Voyager and are stoked for what the future brings for the band and label."

Season Of Mist released Voyager's fourth and fifth albums, The Meaning Of I, and V, on June 22nd. Both albums are streaming here.

Voyager have toured the world outside North America extensively, as both a headliner and support to the likes of: Deftones, Coheed & Cambria, Opeth, and Between The Buried & Me, among others. These tours have included festival performances at such festivals as: Bloodstock, Prog In The Park, Tech Fest, ProgPower, EuroBlast, and more.

Voyager have been announced as the headliner for the first night of Progpower USA XIX in September. Progpower USA is the longest-running and most influential festival of its kind in North America.

The band will also bring their live show to the UK, Japan, and Mexico in the coming months. A full list of confirmed tour dates can be found on Facebook.